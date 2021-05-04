Left Menu

'Impeccable administrator and distinguished scholar': Shah, Nadda condole Jagmohan's demise

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:52 IST
'Impeccable administrator and distinguished scholar': Shah, Nadda condole Jagmohan's demise
Image tweeted by Amit Shah . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan. The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor passed away in Delhi on Monday. He was 94.

Taking to Twitter, Shah recalled Jagmohan as a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace and progress. "Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace and progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," tweeted the Union Home Minister.

Nadda remembered Jagmohan as an "impeccable administrator" and a distinguished scholar. Terming his death as a big loss to the nation, the BJP president tweeted, "Jagmohan Ji was an impeccable administrator and a distinguished scholar. He was an Ex Union Minister, served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Goa and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. His demise is a big loss to the nation. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences and said that Jagmohan's death is a "monumental loss for our nation". "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policymaking. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Jagmohan served as a civil servant - once as a Lt Governor of Delhi and then of Goa. He was elected as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir twice. Over his years of service to the nation, he had been honoured with highly acclaimed awards like Padma Shri (1971), Padma Bhushan (1977), and Padma Vibhushan (2016). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt

More than 75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.The government of India has so far pro...

UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law

A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.Rani was found hanging in her room in Sonvani village in Haldi area, police said, adding that the body has ...

Hershey India accredited with Great Place to Work certification

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 4 ANIBusinessWire India Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking giant and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has received the prestigious Great...

Microsoft releases largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date

Microsoft on Monday announced the release of its largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date, bringing the total titles boosted to 97 from 23.Introduced in February 2021 for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, FPS Boost is an en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021