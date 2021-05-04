Left Menu

Only 0.22 pc COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Maha: Congress

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had later rejected the claim, saying it was not correct. On Tuesday, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant in a Twitter post tagged the latest statistics released by the Centre and said, Prakash Javadekar Ji, wastage of vaccines in Maharashtra is 0.22 and not 6 as per your lie.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:53 IST
Only 0.22 pc COVID-19 vaccine wastage in Maha: Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine wastage in the state was only 0.22 percent and not six percent as claimed by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Congress also said that only 23,547 vaccine doses were left in Maharashtra and asked how can the state plan vaccination of people if it does not have an adequate number of doses.

Javadekar had last month in a tweet claimed there was about six percent vaccine wastage in Maharashtra. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had later rejected the claim, saying it was not correct.

On Tuesday, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant in a Twitter post tagged the latest statistics released by the Centre and said, ''@Prakash Javadekar ji, wastage of vaccines in Maharashtra is 0.22% and not 6% as per your lie. Modi government only exposed your lie.'' Sawant further said the Maharashtra government was proud of the state's health workers who kept wastage to minimum and still made the state no.1 in vaccination.

''Really sad that Maharashtra BJP leaders like you keep humiliating and denigrating the state,'' he tweeted while slamming Javadekar. ''Another disturbing fact- Maharashtra has only 23547 vaccines left. How can we plan vaccination program if Modi government doesn't supply adequate number of vaccines in time?'' Sawant asked in the tweet.

The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt

More than 75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.The government of India has so far pro...

UP woman hangs self after dispute with mother-in-law

A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.Rani was found hanging in her room in Sonvani village in Haldi area, police said, adding that the body has ...

Hershey India accredited with Great Place to Work certification

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 4 ANIBusinessWire India Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking giant and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has received the prestigious Great...

Microsoft releases largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date

Microsoft on Monday announced the release of its largest drop of Xbox games featuring FPS Boost to date, bringing the total titles boosted to 97 from 23.Introduced in February 2021 for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, FPS Boost is an en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021