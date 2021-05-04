Full lockdown is only way to stop COVID-19 spread, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Central government over the surge in COVID-19 deaths and said that full lockdown is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus. He further accused that the Centre's inaction is killing many innocent people.

"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," the Congress leader tweeted. Last month in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833.

As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)