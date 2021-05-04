Left Menu

COVID: Omar Abdullah tweets SOS from Ayodhya teacher's family as district faces oxygen scarcity

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:34 IST
COVID: Omar Abdullah tweets SOS from Ayodhya teacher's family as district faces oxygen scarcity
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to amplify the plea for medical assistance from the family of a COVID-positive school teacher in Ayodhya, which is grappling with a shortage of life-saving oxygen as the number of cases mounts.

BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh acknowledged that there is a shortage of oxygen in the district.

The District Women's Hospital has put admissions on hold due to the scarcity of oxygen. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr SK Shukla said three patients have died at the facility in as many days due to oxygen shortage.

In his tweet, Abdullah shared a message from the family of Anand Pandey, 52, to help them find oxygen and a hospital bed for him.

''Forwarded message: Dear Sir, Please help in oxygen cylinder and bed for patient in Ayodhya.

Patient Name Anand Pandey Age 52 Location : AYODHYA Oxygen Level : 70 Puneet - 8115013333,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted on Monday.

Pandey's son-in-law, Puneet told PTI that his father-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen levels are very low.

''We have contacted the medical college in Ayodhya and government hospitals but there are no arrangements for oxygen in these institutes. We even contacted the public representatives and administrative officials but didn't receive any help from anyone,'' Puneet said.

''We are not getting proper treatment. I am regularly begging politicians for oxygen but have to return empty-handed.

When contacted, Faizabad MP Lallu Singh told PTI that he has spoken to the district magistrate regarding the shortage of medical oxygen.

''There is very much a scarcity of oxygen. I talked to the district magistrate and we are trying to arrange oxygen,'' he said.

District Women's Hospital CMS Dr S K Shukla said the facility stopped admitting patients on Monday due to a shortage of oxygen and oxygen tank regulators.

''Three patients have died in as many days due to the lack of oxygen. In such a situation, admit your patients at your risk,'' he said.

''There are more than 2,400 COVID patients in Ayodhya district. There are beds but there aren't enough oxygen regulators,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian naval ship deployed to transport filled oxygen tankers from Kuwait

An Indian Navy ship set sail to Kuwait on Tuesday to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to meet the high demand for the life saving gas in the country following a spike in coronavirus cases.As part of Operation Samudra Sethu II...

Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish to co-host 2021 Met Gala

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet and multiple Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish will be a part of this years Met Gala Host Committee along with tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.Organised by the Metropolitan Muse...

USAID Administrator reviews COVID-19 aid to India; holds talks with Indian envoy on day 1 at job

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, soon after being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 assistance to India and held a virtual meeting with the countrys Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reaffirming that...

Nomura to donate Rs 15 crore for Covid-19 relief in India

Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced plans to donate two million dollars about Rs 15 crore for supporting relief and recovery efforts in India to combat the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. The funds will be used for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021