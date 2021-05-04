Journos will be regarded as frontline workers in TN: Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said journalists, photojournalists and camerapersons working in print and broadcast media would be regarded as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

Whether rain or shine and even in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, personnel working in the media sector risked their lives in performing their duties and ''they will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

Be it print or other types of media like the visual, all media personnel shall be treated as frontline workers and they will be provided concessions and rights available for frontline workers, he said in a statement.

Media sector is the fourth pillar of democracy and they worked hard to disseminate information and create awareness among the people, he added.

Stalin is all set to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the big win of his party in the Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)