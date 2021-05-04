Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of former Union minister Jagmohan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, saying the country has lost an excellent administrator.

Jagmohan, 93, died on Monday after a spell of illness.

''His exceptional contribution to the nation as governor of Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered. The country has lost an excellent administrator in his death,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

