Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of former Union minister Jagmohan

Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of former Union minister JagmohanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:21 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, saying the country has lost an excellent administrator.
Jagmohan, 93, died on Monday after a spell of illness.
''His exceptional contribution to the nation as governor of Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered. The country has lost an excellent administrator in his death,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
