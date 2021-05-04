BJP will play role of constructive opposition in Bengal: Ashok Lahiri

The BJP will play the role of a constructive opposition in West Bengal, said former Finance Commission member Ashok Lahiri, a newly-elected MLA of the party.

Lahiri, a former chief economic advisor to the Centre, was among the well-known professionals fielded by the BJP.

While the others in that list, including columnist Swapan Dasgupta, former deputy Army chief Subrata Saha and strategic analyst Anirban Ganguly, lost their maiden electoral foray, Lahiri who was tipped to be Bengal's finance minister in case the BJP formed a government in the state bested TMC's Shekhar Dasgupta by nearly 14,000 votes from Balurghat.

''I have won my battle, but we have lost the larger 'war'. This means we will be sitting in the opposition benches, but I can assure you that we will work as a constructive opposition,'' Lahiri told PTI.

The economist, who has worked with governments led by both Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, said, ''Sitting in the opposition, one is obviously constrained by many factors.'' However, he hoped that the voice of the opposition will be heard, especially when they make constructive suggestions for the betterment of the state. state.

