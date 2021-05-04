Left Menu

Nadda lauds states ruled by BJP, allies for providing free vaccines to all

Lauding the states ruled by the BJP and other NDA constituents for providing free COVID-19 vaccines to their people, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said this decision is a manifestation of its motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.India launched the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. The decision of our BJP-NDA state govts to provide free vaccination is a manifestation of this.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST
Nadda lauds states ruled by BJP, allies for providing free vaccines to all

Lauding the states ruled by the BJP and other NDA constituents for providing free COVID-19 vaccines to their people, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said this decision is a manifestation of its motto of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'.

India launched the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1 to cover people in the age group of 18-44.

Following the Centre's decision last month to liberalise the vaccination drive to allow states and private hospitals to procure doses directly from manufacturers, several states have announced that they will provide free vaccines to their citizens.

''BJP lives up to its motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas & sabka vishwas. The decision of our BJP-NDA state govts to provide free vaccination is a manifestation of this. I am proud that they are taking special care of the Dalits, Tribals, Women & all marginalised sections of the society,'' Nadda tweeted.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed by the BJP.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said, the world's largest vaccination drive started on January 16 and till now more than 15 crore doses have been provided by the Centre free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Herat Afghanistan, May 4 ANIXinhua At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistans western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday. Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan distri...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a ...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...

'India's Best Dancer Season 2' to host digital auditions from May 5

The search for Indias best dancer is back as Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring the second season of the dance reality show Indias Best Dancer, for the dance enthusiasts. After the first edition of the dance reality show garn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021