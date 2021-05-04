Nadda lauds states ruled by BJP, allies for providing free vaccines to all
Lauding the states ruled by the BJP and other NDA constituents for providing free COVID-19 vaccines to their people, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said this decision is a manifestation of its motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.India launched the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. The decision of our BJP-NDA state govts to provide free vaccination is a manifestation of this.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:36 IST
India launched the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1 to cover people in the age group of 18-44.
Following the Centre's decision last month to liberalise the vaccination drive to allow states and private hospitals to procure doses directly from manufacturers, several states have announced that they will provide free vaccines to their citizens.
''BJP lives up to its motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas & sabka vishwas. The decision of our BJP-NDA state govts to provide free vaccination is a manifestation of this. I am proud that they are taking special care of the Dalits, Tribals, Women & all marginalised sections of the society,'' Nadda tweeted.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed by the BJP.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said, the world's largest vaccination drive started on January 16 and till now more than 15 crore doses have been provided by the Centre free of cost.
