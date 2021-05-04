President Kovind condoles death of former Union minister Jagmohan
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union minister Jagmohan and said the nation has lost a unique town planner and an able administrator.Jagmohan, 93, who was also a former Jammu and Kashmir governor, passed away after a spell of illness.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:38 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union minister Jagmohan and said the nation has lost a unique town planner and an able administrator.
Jagmohan, 93, who was also a former Jammu and Kashmir governor, passed away after a spell of illness. He died on Monday.
''In the demise of Jagmohanji, the nation has lost a unique town planner, able administrator and man of letters. His administrative and political career was marked by unparalleled brilliance. His death leaves a void that will be felt forever. My condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Jagmohan
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kashmir
- Jagmohanji
- Kovind
ALSO READ
COVID-19: All universities, schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain shut till May 15
COVID-positive woman delivers twins through C-section in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases
Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases; eight more fatalities take death toll to 2,071.
8 cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu; 94 bovines rescued