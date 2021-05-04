Former J-K governor Jagmohan passes away at 93; PM, president pay tributes

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief spell of illness. He was 93.

Jagmohan, who died on Monday, had started his career as a bureaucrat and was seen by many as a tough and efficient administrator. He had also served as the lieutenant governor of Delhi and Union minister.

Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, paid tributes to him on Tuesday.

''Jagmohan ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Jagmohan was appointed Jammu and Kashmir governor in 1984 and completed his five-year tenure.

As militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, he was made the governor again in 1990 but was removed within a few months as differences between him and the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre grew over tackling militancy in the region.

Jagmohan then joined the BJP and represented the party in the Lok Sabha a number of times from New Delhi. His tenure as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government earned him praise from many quarters.

In his condolence message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, ''His (Jagmohan) exceptional contribution to the nation as governor of Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered. The country has lost an excellent administrator in his death.

President Kovind tweeted, ''In the demise of Jagmohanji, the nation has lost a unique town planner, able administrator and man of letters.'' His administrative and political career was marked by unparalleled brilliance. His death leaves a void that will be felt forever, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, ''Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K.'' He was an able administrator and a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace and progress, he said.

''India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Shah tweeted PTI KR ANB ANB

