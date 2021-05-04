Left Menu

UK's Labour 'fighting very hard' for northern England's Hartlepool in key vote

Both parties have tried to manage expectations, saying the coronavirus pandemic has made campaigning and polling difficult, but a poll by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain put the Conservatives on a 17-point lead to take a constituency that has always voted Labour since its creation in 1974. "We're fighting very hard in Hartlepool, it is very important to us, it's tough, we've got to earn every vote," Starmer told BBC television, adding that during his three visits he found most voters were worried about jobs in the future.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:22 IST
UK's Labour 'fighting very hard' for northern England's Hartlepool in key vote

Britain's opposition Labour Party is fighting "very hard" for every vote in the northern English town of Hartlepool, leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday, taking aim at an election that will be a critical test for his leadership. The election on Thursday of a new lawmaker for Hartlepool, which has struggled since its steel and shipbuilding industries went into decline in the 1960s-70s, is becoming a key test for Starmer, who is keen to prove he can reinvigorate the fortunes of the Labour Party after a 2019 election failure.

But Hartlepool is also in the sights of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party, hoping a trend of winning over traditional Labour voters in northern and central English towns in 2019 will extend to this seat too. Both parties have tried to manage expectations, saying the coronavirus pandemic has made campaigning and polling difficult, but a poll by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain put the Conservatives on a 17-point lead to take a constituency that has always voted Labour since its creation in 1974.

"We're fighting very hard in Hartlepool, it is very important to us, it's tough, we've got to earn every vote," Starmer told BBC television, adding that during his three visits he found most voters were worried about jobs in the future. "I want Hartlepool to have a powerful Labour voice to stick up for Hartlepool and to speak for Hartlepool."

Voters turn out in Hartlepool on Thursday, which will also see local elections across England, Wales and Scotland, where the Scottish National Party hope to see a majority for a push for a second independence referendum after one in 2014 when Scots voted by 55% to 45% to stay in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Herat Afghanistan, May 4 ANIXinhua At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistans western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday. Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan distri...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a ...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021