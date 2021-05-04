Left Menu

UP govt's 'lie' that there is no COVID spread in villages proving very deadly: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:23 IST
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government's ''lie'' that there is no COVID-19 spread in villages is proving to be ''very deadly'' for the rural areas.

He claimed that there is a scarcity of fever medicines in villages, let alone oxygen and hospital beds.

For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the 10 biggest contributors to India's COVID-19 tally. According to an official statement, the state recorded 29,192 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed its tally to 13,42,413 while 288 more fatalities took the death toll to 13,447.

''The spread of coronavirus in villages is a matter of great concern. When there is a shortage of fever medicines in villages and tehsils, we cannot expect availability of oxygen, beds or vaccines,'' Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The BJP government's lie that there is no coronavirus in villages is proving very deadly for the rural areas,'' he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to start large scale COVID-19 testing in rural areas from May 5 in view of the rising number of cases in villages following the recently concluded panchayat polls.

