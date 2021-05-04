Left Menu

PM Modi dials WB Governor, expresses concern over law and order situation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and expressed his "serious anguish and concern" at the alarmingly worrisome law and order situation in the state following the culmination of the assembly elections.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and expressed his "serious anguish and concern" at the alarmingly worrisome law and order situation in the state following the culmination of the assembly elections. "PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," tweeted Dhankhar.

He also said that concerned authorities must act in overdrive to restore order. Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Governor directed the police and the Kolkata Commissioner to end "senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy".

He further stated that the Bengali diaspora across the globe has expressed concern over the alarming lawlessness in the state. BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has also appealed to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to take suo moto action directing the administration to stop the wave of political recriminations in West Bengal following the assembly elections.

Violence was reported from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Monday. BJP's party office was vandalised in Nandigram. On Sunday evening, mediapersons were assaulted by unknown miscreants in Haldia.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

