Left Menu

Twitter bans Indian actress for violating hate and abuse rules

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it has banned leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her ardent support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour. Ranaut issued a tweet on Monday in which she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to "tame" West Bengal's chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose regional party defeated Modi's Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government in Kolkata.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:56 IST
Twitter bans Indian actress for violating hate and abuse rules

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it has banned leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her ardent support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

Ranaut issued a tweet on Monday in which she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to "tame" West Bengal's chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose regional party defeated Modi's Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government in Kolkata. Following the election, Banerjee's party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denies.

Confirming that Ranaut's account had been suspended, Twitter explained its policy. "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy." Ranaut, a winner of several national film awards, railed against Twitter's action in a statement.

"Twitter has only proved my point. They are Americans, and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person. They want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal capacity by winter, CCO says

Emirates plans to operate around 70 of its normal capacity this winter thanks to an expected increase in international travel as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen borders.Emirates, the worlds biggest long-haul airline befor...

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Herat Afghanistan, May 4 ANIXinhua At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistans western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday. Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan distri...

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a ...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Marcelo tackles election duties before Chelsea clash

Democratic duties took precedence over sporting ones for soccer star Marcelo on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid defender was drafted into the team supervising a regional election in the Spanish capital. Chosen by city authorities as a back-up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021