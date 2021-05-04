Left Menu

DK Shivakumar accuses K'taka govt of putting "no efforts" to control COVID in state

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the state government of putting "no efforts" to control the spread of Covid in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:00 IST
DK Shivakumar accuses K'taka govt of putting "no efforts" to control COVID in state
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the state government of putting "no efforts" to control the spread of Covid in the state. "Everyone should be vigilant and courageous during the hardship of Covid-19 but state government in Karnataka is putting "no effort" to control the Covid situation in the state," Shivakumar said.

Responding to media on Tuesday at Sadashivanagar residence, he said "Government is bidding the prestige of state government to the whole country. We have to be with the people at this time. They should be the voice of all people's pain and suffering. You need to know what is going on, but what government is doing to fight covid? "Nothing," he said. Shivakumar said that people of the state are feeling helpless.

"People are feeling helplessness. 24 people died in the oxygen disaster in Chamarajanagar and many are dying of Covid anxiety. When Rajanarajeshwari Nagar Medical College was in an oxygen shortage later MP DK Suresh intervened and appealed to the CM then oxygen was supplied," said Shivakumar. "We will lose people if we are not conscious. Now politics is not important. Save everyone, and reassure the families of patients are safe," he added.

He also mentioned that it is very sad that young people are dying more often. "The state put the demand for oxygen at 1750 tonnes. The center has given 850 tonnes. The central government controls everything," said Shivakumar.

"Not just the resignation of the health minister, but this government must go, How 33 ministers did not go to the districts they are in charge of? Did Suresh Kumar embolden the family of the dead? If they can not handle let them go, once the governor's administration will come, the authorities, officials will control the situation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-IPL suspended due to COVID-19, foreign players fret over return

The Indian Premier League IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, leaving many international players with major concerns over how they will return home. The organising Indian cricket board BCCI a...

EXPLAINER-Scotland's difficult route to another independence referendum

Scottish independence supporters are calling Thursdays election the most important in the nations history as they vow that if they win a majority in the devolved parliament, they will push for another referendum on breaking from the United ...

Elgar case: HC seeks Maha govt's reply on pleas of Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to file its replies to petitions filed by activists Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen, seeking quashing of charges against them in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.A bench of ...

Singer Arlo Parks emerges from lockdown fame for 'momentous' Brits show

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year - even if it was from home due to lockdown. So when the 20-year-old finally performs live for her fans and meets them in person, it might feel a littl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021