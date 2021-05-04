J&K announces three-days state mourning on demise of ex-Guv Jagmohan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced three days of state mourning on the demise of former governor Jagmohan who breathed his last after a brief illness.

In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the administration has decided to observe three days of state mourning from Tuesday to Thursday as a mark of respect to the former governor.

''The national flag shall fly at half-mast during the state mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly. There shall be no official entertainment/function during the state mourning,'' Dwivedi said in his notification.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of the 93-year-old Jagmohan and said he was a great visionary, dynamic and effective administrator.

''Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Jagmohan Ji, Former governor of J&K. He was a great visionary, dynamic and effective administrator. Jagmohan Ji will be remembered for his great contributions, reforms in J&K and untiring efforts to serve the society,'' the office of the LG said in a tweet The Lt Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the deceased leader and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

