Left Menu

Slovakia's new government wins mandatory confidence vote

The secret deal came to light in early March.Two parties, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, demanded the prime ministers resignation to keep the coalition which holds a comfortable parliamentary majority alive.The crisis paralyzed the government in Slovakia at a time when the country was one of the European Union members hardest hit by the virus.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:12 IST
Slovakia's new government wins mandatory confidence vote

The new Slovakian government formed after a secret deal to buy Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine triggered a political crisis won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted 89-55 to endorse the four-party coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new Cabinet on April 1 after the government of populist Prime Minister Igor Matovic resigned, becoming the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Cabinet kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election.

Matovic orchestrated a deal to acquire 2 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners. The secret deal came to light in early March.

Two parties, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, demanded the prime minister's resignation to keep the coalition — which holds a comfortable parliamentary majority — alive.

The crisis paralyzed the government in Slovakia at a time when the country was one of the European Union members hardest hit by the virus. The nation of 5.4 million has reported 11,855 virus-related deaths.

Heger, who is a close ally of Matovic's and deputy head of his Ordinary People party, served as the finance minister and deputy prime minister in the previous government. Matovic assumed those posts in the new government.

After winning the parliamentary election on an anti-corruption ticket, Matovic struck a deal a year ago to govern with the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party; the conservative For People, and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France's far-right National Rally party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan Parliament postpones debate on China-backed Colombo Port City bill

The Sri Lankan Parliament on Tuesday postponed a debate on the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday.All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be reschedu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stall near peaks, dollar shuffles higher

World share indexes stalled near all-time highs on Tuesday and the dollar and government bond yields tip-toed higher, as some of the biggest global economies pushed on with easing COVID-19 restrictions.A surge in the price of almost everyth...

Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out

India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.Diesel, Indias most used fuel, is made...

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia moves Apex Court seeking justice for violence against BJP members in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader, spokesperson and senior Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia knocked the doors of the top court regarding the brutal violence, murders and rapes happening in West Bengal allegedly by Trinamool Congress TMC g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021