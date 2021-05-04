EC directs West Bengal govt to provide security to Nandigram Returning Officer

Left Menu

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to take all appropriate measures to keep a strict watch and monitor on a regular basis the security provided to the Returning Officer of Nandigram.

04-05-2021
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to take all appropriate measures to keep a strict watch and monitor on a regular basis the security provided to the Returning Officer of Nandigram. The West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission that it will provide security to the returning officer of Nandigram assembly constituency where runner-up Mamata has questioned the counting process.

"West Bengal Govt shall take all appropriate measures to keep a strict watch and monitor the security protection, provided to Returning Officer, 210 Nandigram AC, on regular basis. He should also be extended appropriate medical support/counseling," informed the Election Commission of India. In the letter by the EC to West Bengal government, it read, "Please refer to Home department, Government of West Bengal's letter No.829 Home(Cons)/RIM(Cons)-59/2020, dated 3rd May 2021 wherein the Commission has been apprised about the security provided to the RO, 210-Nandigram AC in person and at his home, on the directions of the Commission, in connection with performing election duty."

The Commission has further directed that in view of the aforesaid, the State Government of West Bengal shall take all appropriate measures to keep a strict watch and monitor the security protection, provided to the officer, on regular basis. He should also be extended appropriate medical support/ counselling. Any pressure or harm or even perception or furtherance of any such narrative shall have serious implications on the entire machinery deployed during the elections. The Commission has directed that the officers performing election duty must be given due protection etc, so that no harm is caused to any of them.

Chief Electoral Officer, WB has already been directed to ensure the safe custody of all election records including polled EVM/VVPAT, video recording, statutory papers. counting records etc. strictly in accordance with laid down guidelines/instructions of the Commission. He will also coordinate with the State Government for additional security measures at such locations, if required. Chief Secretary,West Bengal and Chief Election Officer (CEO), West Bengal shall personally monitor and ensure and assure the Commission about necessary arrangements for the RO, 210-Nandigram AC and send a report by 6 PM on 4 May 2021 about the arrangements made in this regard.

After her defeat in Nandigram, Incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Returning Officer of the Assembly seat had said that he was threatened against recounting of votes. Briefing the mediapersons, Mamata said, "I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours the server was down. Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed. I will move court."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in Nandigram constituency. (ANI)

