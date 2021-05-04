Left Menu

Security provided to Nandigram returning officer: WB govt informs EC

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress TMC leader alleged that the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.The sources said the returning officer was provided security in person and at his home on the directions of the Election Commission EC, amid reports that he was under pressure while performing his duty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:12 IST
Security provided to Nandigram returning officer: WB govt informs EC

The West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission that it has provided security to the returning officer of the Nandigram assembly constituency which saw a cliffhanger between TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, sources said on Tuesday.

Banerjee lost by 1,956 votes to former protege-turned-BJP adversary Adhikari. On Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader alleged that the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.

The sources said the returning officer was provided security in person and at his home on the directions of the Election Commission (EC), amid reports that he was under pressure while performing his duty. On Tuesday, the poll panel wrote a fresh letter to the West Bengal government asking it to take all appropriate measures to keep a strict watch and monitor on a regular basis the security provided to the officer.

The EC has also asked that the officer should also be extended appropriate medical support and counselling.

Citing the letter, the sources said that the state government has been told that any pressure or harm or even perception or furtherance of any such narrative shall have serious implications on the entire machinery deployed during the elections. The state's chief electoral officer (CEO) has already been directed to ensure the safe custody of all election records, including polled EVMs and VVPAT machines, video recordings, and counting records strictly in accordance with laid down guidelines.

The CEO will also coordinate with the state government for additional security measures at such locations, if needed. In a statement, the poll panel said election-related officers on the ground diligently perform in an extremely competitive political environment with full transparency and fairness. ''...and, therefore, attribution of any motive in such cases is not desirable,'' it said.

Referring to the developments on Sunday when votes were counted, the EC statement said each counting table had one micro observer. ''Their reports never indicated any impurity of counting process on their respective table,'' it said.

No doubt was raised on the result of round-wise counting, which enabled the returning officer to proceed uninterruptedly with the counting of votes, the statement said.

''On the basis of Form-17C duly completed by the counting supervisors, returning officer prepared a round-wise statement. In addition, on the computer installed in the counting hall, parallel tabulation work was also done in an excel sheet to counter check any human error,'' it pointed out.

A copy of each of the rounds' result was shared with all the counting agents and after every round, counting agents signed the result sheets, the EC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records highest single-day rise of 7,660 coronavirus cases

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of deaths recorded...

Nagpur sees 4,182 COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths; 7,349 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 4,182 to reach 4,28,539 on Tuesday, while the day also saw 71 deaths and 7,349 people getting discharged, an official said.The districts toll stands at 7,746 and the recovery count is 3,51,594, leav...

India, UK unveil 10 year roadmap; To elevate bilateral ties to 'Strategic Comprehensive Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 10 year roadmap to elevate India-UK ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and boost cooperation in key areas, including defence,...

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021