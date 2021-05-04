Left Menu

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall and Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall and Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall

A U.S. judge on Monday granted Ghislaine Maxwell's request to delay her trial on charges she procured teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, and said the trial will begin in the fall. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said a "short" postponement of the scheduled July 12 trial was appropriate because federal prosecutors added new charges to the case, and COVID-19 protocols made trial preparation harder.

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

