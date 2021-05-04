US Domestic News Roundup: Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing; Biden pushes 17 years of free school and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing

Fears that U.S. cities would be emptied by the coronavirus pandemic are giving way to potential signs of revival, according to a series of analyses that suggest any dislocation from the last year will prove temporary. Some data suggest a return is already underway. Cellphone tracking firm Unacast had earlier noted that phone users were shifting their overnight locations out of New York, but now sees them coming back.

Biden pushes 17 years of free school, asks companies and wealthy to pay 'fair share'

President Joe Biden on Monday called on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their "fair share" to fund free community college and other benefits for workers as he promoted his sweeping jobs and safety-net plans in Virginia. Speaking at Tidewater Community College in the port city of Norfolk, Biden said his proposed expansion of the U.S. public education system would rebalance the economy and benefit lower-income Americans.

Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL?

Melinda Gates sees U.S. government donating COVID vaccine doses soon

Melinda Gates, co-founder of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, expects the U.S. government will soon weigh up how much of its vaccine supply to donate bilaterally and through the global COVAX programme. In her first remarks to be broadcast since she and her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, announced they would divorce after 27 years, Gates said governments were waking up to arguments that the global economy needs to be vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.

Texas city bans abortion, allows family to sue providers, helpers

Declaring Lubbock a "sanctuary city" for the unborn, voters have approved a local ban on almost all abortions, and the Texas legislature is considering a law to bar the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Lubbock, home to some 260,000 people, is the 25th such "sanctuary city" - all but two in Texas - to have banned abortions in the last two years.

Explainer-Ahead of Trump Facebook ruling, here's how social media sites handle world leaders

Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday will announce whether it is overturning the company's suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump's account. The long-awaited ruling will bring the focus back onto how the world's largest social network decides what world leaders and politicians can and can't say on their platforms. Here is how big tech companies deal with this thorny issue:

U.S. Supreme Court weighs sentencing case focused on crack cocaine

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighs whether low-level crack cocaine offenders should benefit under a 2018 federal law that reduced certain prison sentences in part to address racial disparities detrimental to Black defendants. The nine justices are set to hear their final arguments of their nine-month term that began last October in a case involving a Florida man named Tarahrick Terry that tests the scope of the First Step Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

Search for survivors halted with three dead from capsized smuggling boat near San Diego

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday called off its search for more survivors from a boat that capsized off a rocky shoal near San Diego in what authorities said was an ill-fated migrant-smuggling operation that left three dead and five hospitalized. The 40-foot trawler-style vessel with 32 people aboard overturned and broke apart on Sunday near the Point Loma Tide Pools, part of a federal marine national monument about 20 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Trump 'poisoning' democracy with 'big lie' claim: key House Republican

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said former President Donald Trump was "poisoning our democratic system" with his persistent false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a Trump critic, assailed him in a tweet, risking further raising the ire of the former president's allies in their Republican Party.

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

