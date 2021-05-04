Left Menu

Mamata holds meeting on post poll violence in WB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:34 IST
Mamata holds meeting on post poll violence in WB

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a meeting with the top administrative and police officers of the state on the post poll violence in the state, an official said.

In the meeting, which was held at Banerjees Kalighat residence. she took stock of the situation, he told PTI.

Present in the meeting were Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, Home Secretary H K Dwidevi, Director General of Police P Nirajnayan and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, the official said.

The state has witnessed a number of incidents of violence since Sunday when the results of the assembly election was declared and rivals TMC and BJP have traded charges for it.

At least six people were killed in post poll violence in different parts of the state including one in the city, police said.

BJP has alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked its woman members, vandalised houses, looted shops of the party members and ransacked party offices.

TMC has denied the charges.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned him and expressed anguish over the law and order situation in the state following reports of post-poll violence from several districts.

Banerjee had on Sunday asked people to show restraint and not be involved in any form of violence.

The union home ministry had on Monday sought a factual report from the government on attacks on opposition workers and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had summoned state Home Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Commissioner of Police and directed them to restore peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records highest single-day rise of 7,660 coronavirus cases

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of deaths recorded...

Nagpur sees 4,182 COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths; 7,349 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 4,182 to reach 4,28,539 on Tuesday, while the day also saw 71 deaths and 7,349 people getting discharged, an official said.The districts toll stands at 7,746 and the recovery count is 3,51,594, leav...

India, UK unveil 10 year roadmap; To elevate bilateral ties to 'Strategic Comprehensive Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious 10 year roadmap to elevate India-UK ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and boost cooperation in key areas, including defence,...

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021