Slamming the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the violence perpetrated by her party after election results in West Bengal speaks about her belief in democracy.

ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:38 IST
Post-poll violence by TMC speaks about Mamata's belief in democracy: JP Nadda
Visuals from South 24 Parganas (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the violence perpetrated by her party after election results in West Bengal speaks about her belief in democracy. Nadda met the family members of BJP worker Haran Adhikari who was allegedly killed by TMC miscreants after the election results were declared on May 2. He also met the families of party workers who were affected by post-election violence in South 24 Parganas.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Bhupender Yadav and state general secretary Locket Chatterjee also accompanied Nadda. "After the results, TMC goons went to the house of BJP worker Haran Adhikari and vandalised it. They attacked and threatened women and children. They broke Adhikari's wife's teeth. They then dragged Adhikari out of his house and beat him up. He died," JP Nadda told mediapersons here.

"Mamata ji, what your party did after winning, speaks about your belief in democracy. TMC workers and leaders are saying that all these incidents on social media are fake. You have seen how Haran Adhikari's wife and son were crying. I request the media to tell truth to the nation," stated the BJP president. BJP president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"The incidents which we saw after the results of West Bengal polls shocked us and made us worried. I had heard of such incidents during India's partition. We had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll in independent India," Nadda told mediapersons in Kolkata before leaving for South 24 Parganas. Several shops and residences were allegedly vandalised by TMC workers in the Gopal Nagar area of South 24 Parganas. "On May 2, TMC goons attacked my home as my husband was BJP's polling agent. They even threatened us to sell our property and leave this place," Shefali Das told ANI.

On Monday, the BJP office and some shops in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara were allegedly vandalised by miscreants and at least 13 crude bombs were hurled in the area on Monday. The shopkeepers alleged that TMC was behind the attack as the area is known to be of BJP supporters.

However, local TMC leader denied the allegations and said BJP's insiders were behind the incident. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP offices were vanadalised in Howrah.

"TMC goons and workers have vandalised BJP offices in Howrah. The goods have been stolen from there. BJP workers are being beaten in their homes," tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya in Hindi. "After Mamata ji's victory, her workers are celebrating and vandalising the houses of BJP workers. More than nine BJP workers have been killed so far," he had said.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

