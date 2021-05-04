Doctors, paramedics on duty in Haryana amid COVID-19 pandemic can stay at state guest houses

The Haryana government on Tuesday said doctors and paramedical staff discharging their duties in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic can now avail free lodging and meal facilities at Public Works Department (PWD) guest houses.

Issuing the order for the same, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the decision was taken to ensure the well-being of the doctors and the paramedical staff.

As they are serving the people of the state during this time of crisis, if they wish, they can stay at PWD rest houses instead of going back home, the deputy CM said, as per an official statement.

It will be ensured that they get proper facilities at these rest houses, he added.

Haryana has registered a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in recent weeks.

