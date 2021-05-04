Left Menu

South Africa's ANC reaffirms 'step aside' rule for corruption-charged members

The NWC comprises top ANC officials and implements the decisions of the party's executive. The ANC said that at a meeting on Monday the NWC had received reports on party members charged with corruption or other serious crimes and the status of their cases.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:56 IST
A top committee of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed that all members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must vacate their posts within 30 days or face suspension, the party said on Tuesday.

The ANC added in a statement that the National Working Committee (NWC) had instructed that letters be written to affected members "implementing this decision, and outlining the terms and conditions regulating their participation and conduct during the suspension". The "step aside" rule is an important test of President Cyril Ramaphosa's control over the ANC and his commitment to tackle graft.

One of Ramaphosa's most prominent party rivals, Secretary-General Ace Magashule, faces corruption charges but has refused to vacate his position in charge of the day-to-day running of the party that has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid. The NWC comprises top ANC officials and implements the decisions of the party's executive.

The ANC said that at a meeting on Monday the NWC had received reports on party members charged with corruption or other serious crimes and the status of their cases. A decision by a member to voluntarily "step aside" from their post would be reviewed by the party every six months, it added.

