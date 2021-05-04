COVID-19: Maha minister seeks frontline worker status for journalists

Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said he has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider journalists as frontline workers to ensure that they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, the state revenue minister said journalists have been risking their lives in line of duty despite the threat of coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

''It is necessary to consider them as frontline workers and get them vaccinated,'' Thorat said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also said that he will pursue the demand with the chief minister.

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha, have accorded the status of frontline workers to journalists.

