Congress accuses MP govt of `hiding' real death toll of pandemic in state

e shows us a hospital where all facilities to fight COVID are available. He could not build even a good hospital during his 17-year tenure as CM,” Patwari said.

tates including the Congress-ruled ones. All parties should come forward to save people. The state government and BJP workers are helping people. But where is Congress and what it has been doing? It is only making allegations.'' ading people,” State Congress working president Jitu Patwari alleged, talking to reporters here. The government is also not carrying out testing properly to hide the real number of COVID-19 patients, the Congress leader alleged.

The situation was grim on the medical facilities front too, he claimed. KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)