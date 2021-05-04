Social media users ask TMC to stop violence in Bengal

Social media is abuzz with comments, photographs and videos relating to political violence taking place in West Bengal after the results of the assembly polls were out, and most of the netizens urge the ruling Trinamool Congress to take initiative in reining in its supporters.

A section of the people also claimed that fake videos are being circulated giving a communal spin to the incidents of violence.

Alleged attacks on supporters of Left parties that drew a blank in the polls were also mentioned in some of the posts.

Several people were killed or injured in violence in various parts of West Bengal after the result of the election was declared and the TMC emerged with a resounding victory.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged people to maintain calm and exercise restraint. Her party claimed that its supporters too were killed and injured in the violence.

''Nothing justifies violence, irrespective of the number of incidents. Perpetrators should be brought to justice. Urge @AITCofficial to send out a strong message to the workers & set an example. It's been a resounding mandate, le's respect that!'' actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted.

Alleging that armed goons have attacked BJP functionaries, Union minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo claimed that party workers are forced to hide.

''Waste of time calling Police cuz they won't do anything. Arranged for several karyakartas to move to unknown places for now especially the obvious targets. We r all in touch with each other to ensure that no one is provoked into clashes with the #TMchhi goons who r coming armed,'' tweeted Supriyo who was defeated in the poll.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate who defeated Mamata Banerjee, shared a video in which a group of people are seen assaulting women, stated to be BJP workers.

He claimed that the incident occurred in a village under his constituency in Nandigram and the attackers were TMC goons.

Adhikari also retweeted a post of Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior minister of Assam where the BJP won in the recently held election.

''Over 24 hours that @BJP4India won elections in Assam.

Not a single Congress workers taunted, forget about being attacked. Not too far in Bengal, Didi's Dadas have unleashed a reign of terror, assaulting & murdering BJP workers. Can the 'LIBERALS' spot the difference?'' said Sarma's post.

Journalist Snigdhendu Bhattacharya posted, ''Bengal government needs to ensure political violence stops. TMC leadership must restrain their workers.'' The BJP has alleged that two of its poll agents were gang-raped in Birbhum district and several people shared the news. However, the state police in its Twitter handle dubbed the allegation as fake.

''Many fake news and videos are being shared giving a communal twist to some incidents of political violence.

Condemn violence, but verify before sharing provocative news and pictures,'' a Facebook user said in a post.

Actor Srilekha Mitra, known to be a Left sympathiser, shared a video of a house being burnt, and asked, ''Is this false, is this fake?'' After some people commented that she is circulating fake videos, Mitra, in a later post, said that the video is real and she does not share posts without verifying.

Mitra also shared the link of a news published in the state CPI(M)'s mouthpiece which claimed that 11 people, including Left supporters, were killed in attacks by the ruling party.

''now go and congratulate didi and pk ....,'' she said.

In a Facebook post, director Kamaleswar Mukherjee wondered who will take the responsibility for identifying Left supporters and killing them in the name of victory celebrations.

''Will those who had overtly or covertly opposed the Left in the name of fighting fascists and helped in increasing the BJPs vote share from 4 per cent to 38 per cent and singled out the Left as greater evil own up the responsibility of the violence?'' he said in the post.

TMC candidate and actor Saayoni Ghosh, however, claimed that infighting within the BJP is behind the incidents.

''We are done with you BJP. No amount of conspiracy will ensure your return ticket. So if your Bengal tourism is over, pay attention to getting some discipline & control back within your party. Blaming Trinamool Congress for the consequences of your gruesome in-fights?'' PTI SUS NN NN

