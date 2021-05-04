Left Menu

UDF and BJP deny vote trade allegations

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:00 IST
UDF and BJP deny vote trade allegations

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode, May 4 (PTI): The opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP on Tuesday dismissed the allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they had engaged in vote trading during the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala.

Vijayan had told reporters on Monday that the Congress had engaged in vote trading with the saffron party to ensure more seats in various constituencies.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala denied the allegation saying the deal was between the CPI(M) and the BJP in 69 seats and it was due to the opposition front's efforts that the BJP could not win even a single seat.

''It was to hide the vote trade in the Left front that the chief minister had come out with such allegation,'' Chennithala said in a statement.

In Nemom, Palakkad and Manjeshwar constituencies, the BJP had expressed confidence of winning. Here, the BJP's march was halted by the UDF candidates, theopposition leader pointed out.

BJP state president K Surendran also dismissed as baseless the allegation and said Vijayan should not speak like a party secretary.

Denying the allegations, Surendran told reporters in Kozhikode that it was always better that leaders remember the election history of their own party when making allegations.

He took a dig at Vijayan asking whether a sharp fall in the vote-share of the CPI(M), vis-a-vis the LDF, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was due to vote trade with UDF.

The LDF lost more than eight per cent of votes in 2019 compared to what they secured in 2014, he said.

''In fact it was the other way round that the CPI(M) had diverted votes in favour of the UDF candidate where the BJP was hoping for a sure victory. The statement by law minister A K Balan that Shafi Parambil of the Congress was a better choice than the BJP's E Sreedharan in Palakkad, was a pointer to this adjustment,'' Surendran said.

Accusing the CPI(M) of successfully playing the Muslim card in the polls, Surendran cautioned that the state was heading for a communal consolidation in the days to come.

The Muslim votes were consolidated to ensure the victory of Muslim candidates, irrespective of the front.

This has happened in Kalpetta and Beypore where the Muslim voters cross-voted, he said.

Vijayan had said ''even during the counting day on May 2, the UDF was extremely confident of winning the elections.

This sort of confidence must have been due to the vote trade they had engaged with the BJP,'' Vijayan said at a meet-the- press programme here on Monday and attributed the UDF's victory in 10 seats, including Chalakudy, Kovalam, Kundara and Pala, to this pact with the BJP.

If such a deal had not taken place, the Congress-led front's debacle would have been far more severe,he had said.

The LDF had won 99 of the 140 seats to retain power, while UDF could manage only 41 seats and BJP drew a blank.

In 2016, the Left Front had secured 91 seats and the Congress front won 47 and the BJP one seat.PTI UD CORR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...

Kwalee plans USD 30 mn investment in India

UK-based game developer and publisher Kwalee on Tuesday said it plans to invest USD 30 million about Rs 221 crore in its India operations over the next five years.The Leamington Spa-headquartered firm had announced plans to set up its first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021