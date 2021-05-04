Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam from West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister
MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy Can the LIBERALS spot the difference he had said on Twitter.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:17 IST
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state.
He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put a stop to ''this ugly dance of demonocracy''.
''In a sad development 300-400 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution & violence,'' the Assam health and finance minister tweeted.
''We're giving shelter & food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy! Bengal deserves better,'' he added.
West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.
On Monday, Sarma had asserted that not a single Congress worker was taunted, ''forget about being attacked'', in Assam after the BJP won the assembly polls in the state for the second consecutive time.
''Not too far in Bengal, Didi's Dadas have unleashed a reign of terror, assaulting & murdering BJP workers. Can the 'LIBERALS' spot the difference?'' he had said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Chaos ensues after miscreants hurl bombs in Panihati; TMC, BJP trade allegations
Mamata directs Bengal officials to make arrangements to deal with deteriorating COVID-19 situation
Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: Minister
Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: West Bengal minister.
Summer vacation in Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: Minister