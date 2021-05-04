J&K BJP protests against 'murderous attacks' on party activists in Bengal

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP led by its president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday staged a protest over the alleged “murderous attacks” on party activists in West Bengal.

The state was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Centre to seek a factual report from the West Bengal government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Officials said four people were also killed in alleged clashes between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Burdwan district on Sunday and Monday.

According to a J&K BJP spokesperson, Raina along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, national secretary Narinder Singh assembled at the party headquarters here and protested against “TMC goons”.

“We are deeply hurt by the unabated murderous attacks on BJP activists in Bengal by the TMC goons,” Raina said, appealing the central government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take cognizance of the act and ensure the safety of BJP activists.

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress over the alleged killings of BJP workers, Raina said “such unrelenting attacks on BJP offices in Bengal by TMC goons is basically making mockery of democracy and this has reaffirmed the 'goonda neeti' of TMC”.

He also appealed to Dhankhar to ensure that the culprits get exemplary punishment.

