Social media concerned about post-poll violence in Bengal

Social media is abuzz with comments, photographs and videos relating to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Alleged attacks on supporters of both the principal opposition BJP and Left parties were tweeted in some of the posts. However, a section of netizens also claimed that fake videos are being circulated giving a communal spin to incidents of violence.

Several people were killed or injured in violence in various parts of West Bengal after the result of the election was declared awarding the TMC a resounding victory.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has urged people to maintain calm and exercise restraint. Her party claimed that its supporters too were killed and injured in the violence.

''Nothing justifies violence, irrespective of the number of incidents. Perpetrators should be brought to justice. It's been a resounding mandate, let's respect that!'' actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted.

Alleging that armed goons have attacked BJP functionaries, Union minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo claimed that party workers have been forced to hide.

''Waste of time calling Police cuz (sic) they won't do anything. Arranged for several karyakartas to move to unknown places for now ... We r (sic) all in touch with each other to ensure that no one is provoked into clashes,'' tweeted Supriyo who was defeated in the poll.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate who defeated Mamata Banerjee, shared a video in which a group of people are seen assaulting another group and claimed in a tweet miscreants from AITC mercilessly thrashed BJP workers.

Allegations of gang rape have however been checked out and verified as fake news by the state police, which said so using its own Twitter handle.

''Many fake news and videos are being shared giving a communal twist to some incidents of political violence.

Condemn violence, but verify before sharing provocative news and pictures,'' a Facebook user said in a post.

Said TMC leader Derek OBrien in a tweet BJP IT cell could have given trolls some time off after results. All cases on social media are BJP intra-party fights. Three plus factions in Bengal. They hate each other.

TMC candidate and actor Saayoni Ghosh, also claimed that infighting within the BJP is behind the incidents.

''We are done with you BJP. No amount of conspiracy will ensure your return ticket. So if your Bengal tourism is over, pay attention to getting some discipline and control back within your party. Blaming Trinamool Congress for the consequences of your gruesome in-fights?'' Actor Srileka Mitra, known for her leftist views, however shared a news link published in the state CPI(M)'s mouthpiece which claimed that 11 people, including Left supporters, were killed in attacks by the ruling party.

