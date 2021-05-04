Assam CEO submits list of newly elected MLAs to guv

Assam Chief Electoral Officer, Nitin Khade on Tuesday met Governor Jagadish Mukhi and submitted the list of 126 newly elected members of the next legislative assembly.

BJP, which has emerged the winner in the election, is, however, yet to meet the governor and stake its claim to form the government though the result of the election was declared on May 2.

Khade submitted the notified list duly signed by Narendra N Butolia, the senior principal secretary to the Election Commission, according to an official release.

The governor had issued the notifications for three- phased polls on March 2, 5 and 12 and accordingly elections were held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for the 126-member Assam Assembly.

The ruling BJP and its allies has won 75 seats, while the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising the Congress, AIUDF and eight other parties, secured 30 seats. The newly floated party Raijor Dal's president Akhil Gogoi won as an independent fighting from behind the bars.

The EC through a communiqu has also lifted the model code of conduct that was in vogue in the state due to the poll.

Speculation is rife in the state on whether it will be incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal or his minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who will helm the government.

Sarma told reporters on Tuesday that the formation of the government will be ''slightly delayed'' as BJP President J P Nadda is in West Bengal following attack on party workers allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters there after the poll in that state.

The BJP did not project anyone as its CM candidate this time though Sarbananda Sonowal was the face for the top post in the 2016 assembly polls.

