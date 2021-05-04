Biden to set goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have one shot of vaccine by July 4

Biden to set goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have one shot of vaccine by July 4Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:15 IST
President Joe Biden will announce a new goal on Tuesday to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4, administration officials said.
The president, who has made fighting the pandemic a key priority of his administration, will also set a goal of having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by that date, which is the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
"If we make progress towards this goal, more and more Americans will gain protection from COVID-19 ... and America will have taken a serious step toward a return to normal," one official told reporters on a conference call.
