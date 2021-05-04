Kalyanam, Mahatma Gandhi's former personal secretary no more

Kalyanam, Mahatma Gandhi's former personal secretary no morePTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:15 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's former personal secretary V Kalyanam died here on Tuesday, his daughter said.
Kalyanam (99) died due to old age related ailments, his younger daughter Nalini told PTI.
He was Gandhi's personal secretary from 1943 to 1948, when the Mahatma was assassinated.
Kalyanam had earlier shocked the country by claiming Mahatma Gandhi did not utter the words 'Hey Ram' when he was assassinated 73 years ago, but later said he had been then misquoted.
''I never said Gandhiji did not say 'Hey Ram' at all.
What I had said was I did not hear him saying 'Hey Ram','' he had told PTI earlier.
He said he ''could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nalini
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Gandhi
- Gandhiji
- Mahatma
- V Kalyanam
- Mahatma Gandhi's
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi reminds Centre of its responsibilty, says govt should put money in accounts of migrants
Centre's responsibility to put money into bank accounts of migrant workers:Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Centre to provide monetary help to poor
COVID-19 vaccine policy discriminatory: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19