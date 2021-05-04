Left Menu

Biden to set goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have one shot of vaccine by July 4

President Joe Biden will announce a goal on Tuesday to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot and 160 million adults fully vaccinated by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, administration officials said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:49 IST
Biden to set goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have one shot of vaccine by July 4
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden will announce a goal on Tuesday to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot and 160 million adults fully vaccinated by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, administration officials said. The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, has previously announced that date as a goal for when Americans can gather in small groups to signal a return to some normalcy in the midst of the pandemic.

"If we make progress towards this goal, more and more Americans will gain protection from COVID-19 ... and America will have taken a serious step toward a return to normal," one official told reporters on a conference call. Biden's new goal comes as the administration faces increasing, though not unexpected, challenges of getting people vaccinated who are hesitant about the vaccine. The new target takes that reality into account.

The official noted that at this time 105 million Americans are fully vaccinated and more than 56% of U.S. adults or 147 million people have received at least one shot. (Graphic on global vaccines) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta The president's new goal would result in roughly half of the entire U.S. population being vaccinated by early July.

U.S. officials are gearing up to administer vaccines to adolescents once that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, to meet the president's target, the government will work to make the vaccine even more accessible by directing thousands of pharmacies to allow walk-in appointments and using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) "to support more pop-up clinics," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is set to speak about the issue around 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT). More than half of the U.S. adult population has taken one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist.The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypts fleet of the ad...

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021