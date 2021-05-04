Hindu society in Bengal terrified, will use right of self-defence: VHP

Expressing anger over the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Tuesday said the Hindu society in the state is ''terrified'' by the ''unabated political attacks'' there, and has the full right of self-defense, ''which it will use''. VHP Secretary General Milind Parande alleged in a statement that Hindus are repetitively being terrorised in West Bengal, while the local police and administration remain ''silent spectators''. ''The Hindu society in Bengal is terrified and the eyes of those having the responsibility of law and order in the state are shut. In such circumstances, the Hindu society also has the full right of self-defense, which it will use,'' he said.

The violence, arson, looting and vicious political attacks in West Bengal over the last three days have not only embarrassed the entire country but also dispirited the democratic dignity, he said.

Parande also said the Centre should now take the ''unresponsive'' attitude of the state government seriously and order fitting action. The BJP has alleged that several of its workers have been killed by ''TMC goons'' after the Mamata Banerjee-led party won the assembly election in West Bengal.

Both the BJP and the VHP are part of the same ideological family, of which RSS is the fountainhead. In Kolkata, meanwhile, Banerjee directed officers to increase surveillance in areas which were identified as sensitive, an official said.

''The CM is very worried about the situation and directed officers to take necessary steps to restore the law and order at the places from where reports of violence and clashes have come,'' an official said.

