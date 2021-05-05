Left Menu

Four-member panel formed for in-depth examination of mining activities in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:02 IST
Four-member panel formed for in-depth examination of mining activities in Jammu

Amid a raging controversy following allegations by a senior BJP leader over mining activities, the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted a four-member committee on Tuesday for an in-depth examination into the matter and asked it to suggest measures to curb malpractices.

In an order issued by the department of mining, Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said a sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a four-member committee for an in-depth examination of alleged illegal mining activities and operations of the stone-crusher units near the Tawi river in violation of court directions.

The committee would be headed by Director, Geology and Mining, O P Bhagat with Director, Finance, Industries and Commerce with the additional charge of the mining department R C Kotwal, In-charge Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Raj Kumar and Assistant Mining Engineer Romesh Gandotra as members, the order said.

It said the terms and reference of the committee include examining the operation of crusher units near the Tawi river since 2018, looking into the measures taken to curb illegal mining in the river in compliance of a high court order and suggesting measures to curb all malpractices with respect to mining and processing of river bed material.

The committee was also asked to suggest measures for allowing regulated mining and disposal of river bed material to prevent flash flood incidents, examine the allegations made and the representations received about the high-handedness of the department.

''The committee shall be serviced by the Directorate of Geology and Mining Department, Jammu and Kashmir and submit its report within a week's time,'' the order said.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP secretary Vikram Randhawa, who is the president of the Stone Crusher Owners' Association, levelled serious allegations of corruption against the district mining officer and Union minister Jitendra Singh's office in Jammu over the issue of mining policy and also threatened to immolate himself.

The party's disciplinary committee served Randhawa a show-cause notice, hours after he went public against Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist.The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypts fleet of the ad...

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021