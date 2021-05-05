EAM Jaishankar, EU foreign policy chief Fontelles discuss Indo-Pacific, Afghan situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a ''warm conversation'' with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, during which they extensively discussed issues relating to Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with Fontelles on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

''A warm conversation with EUHR/VP @JosepBorrellF. Thanked him for the support & goodwill extended by EU during this critical time. Discussed the preparations for India-EU Leaders' Meeting,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Extensive exchange of views on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan: separate statement on Afghanistan being released,'' he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis brought by the global health crisis.

''A pleasure to meet up with FM Dr Naledi Pandor of South Africa. A useful discussion on working together to meet the Covid challenge. Also spoke about economic recovery and Commonwealth issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted alongside images of his meeting with the South African counterpart.

Jaishankar is in London for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on the invitation of host UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)