Jaishankar thanks French and Australian counterparts for 'strong support' in meeting COVID challenge

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 01:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held ''substantive discussions'' with his French and Australian counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Marise Payne, respectively, and thanked them for their ''strong support'' in meeting the COVID challenge.

Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a four-day visit, held talks with Drian and Payne at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue, held on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

''Substantive discussions with my colleagues FM @JY_LeDrian and FM @MarisePayne at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue. Thanked them both for their strong support in meeting the Covid challenge,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

They also discussed the ''Indo-Pacific strategic landscape and agreed on the importance of enhancing our cooperation'', he said.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, during which they extensively discussed issues relating to Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

''A warm conversation with EUHR/VP @JosepBorrellF. Thanked him for the support & goodwill extended by EU during this critical time. Discussed the preparations for India-EU Leaders' Meeting,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Extensive exchange of views on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan: separate statement on Afghanistan being released,'' he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar also held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis brought by the global health crisis.

''A pleasure to meet up with FM Dr Naledi Pandor of South Africa. A useful discussion on working together to meet the Covid challenge. Also spoke about economic recovery and Commonwealth issues,'' he tweeted alongside images of his meeting with the South African counterpart.

Jaishankar is in London for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on the invitation of host UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

