Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Biden's new goal: 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4

The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for when Americans can gather in small groups to signal a return to greater normalcy in the middle of the pandemic. Biden's new goal comes as the administration faces increasing, though not unexpected, challenges of getting shots into the arms of people who are hesitant about the vaccine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 01:11 IST
UPDATE 3-Biden's new goal: 70% of U.S. adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, and urged young people in their 20s and 30s in particular to get inoculated. The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for when Americans can gather in small groups to signal a return to greater normalcy in the middle of the pandemic.

Biden's new goal comes as the administration faces increasing, though not unexpected, challenges of getting shots into the arms of people who are hesitant about the vaccine. The new target takes that reality into account. "Now that we have the vaccine supply, we're focused on convincing even more Americans to show up and get the vaccine that is available to them," Biden told reporters at the White House while announcing his target. "If we succeed in this effort ... then Americans will have taken a serious step towards a return to normal."

Biden's new goal includes having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July. An administration official told reporters that at this time 105 million Americans are fully vaccinated and more than 56% of U.S. adults, or 147 million people, have received at least one shot. (Graphic on global vaccines) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta

"There are a lot of younger people, especially those in their 20s and 30s who believe they don't need it. Well, I want to be absolutely clear: You do need to get vaccinated," Biden said. The president's goal would result in roughly half of the entire U.S. population being vaccinated by early July.

U.S. officials are gearing up to administer vaccines to adolescents once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To meet the president's target, the government will work to make the vaccine even more accessible by having thousands of pharmacies allow walk-in appointments and using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) "to support more pop-up clinics," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden stresses importance of normalization with Israel in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the White Hous...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 217,740

Mexicos Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,064 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 395 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,352,964 and fatalities to 217,740.Separate government data published in March sugg...

Tourism in Kashmir hit by second wave of COVID-19 in country

The second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit tourism in Kashmir valley. According to the local tourist operators, tourism season gradually picked up from October last year. Heavy snowfall in the last winter attracted thousands of tourists in ...

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021