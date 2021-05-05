Left Menu

Lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

The conservative leader of Spain's Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:10 IST
Lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

The conservative leader of Spain's Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday. Hundreds of flag-waving supporters gathered outside the People's Party (PP) headquarters, chanting "Freedom! Freedom!" as preliminary results showed regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso more than doubled her score from a previous election in 2019.

"Freedom" was Ayuso's campaign motto, as she banked on her loose COVID strategy to appeal to voters tired of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic. "Freedom has won," PP leader Pablo Casado, beaming, told supporters. Voters "trusted (Ayuso's) handling of the pandemic." "Freedom, always, always," an emotional Ayuso said.

Critics accuse Ayuso of neglecting health services while looking after business. But she won the support of many Madrid residents by refusing to close bars and restaurants to help curb the pandemic. The Madrid region, home to seven million of Spain's 47 million people, recorded 343 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days on Tuesday against a national average of 213. Occupancy of intensive-care units is the highest in Spain, at 44%.

FAR-RIGHT SUPPORT? Ayuso fell just shy of winning enough seats to rule the region without support from any other party, according to preliminary results with 74% of votes accounted for, which showed her obtaining 64 seats, from 30 in 2019. Final results are expected later in the evening.

The PP has controlled the capital region for the past 26 years and the convincing win could give it impetus at a national level. In the national parliament, PP is the second-biggest party after the ruling Socialists. The far-right Vox party, which went from 12 seats to around 13, according to the preliminary results, emerged as a likely candidate to support Ayuso in the 136-seat regional assembly.

The head of the Murcia region, the conservative Fernando Lopez-Miras, said Vox had proved there that they were reliable partners. The Madrid vote will have national repercussions, Lopez-Miras told TVE. "The project reunifying the right and centre-right will begin to materialise," he said. The centre-right Ciudadanos, which had been running the Madrid region together with the PP, collapsed, winning no seats at all, compared with the 26 it achieved two years ago, according to the GAD3 poll and the preliminary results.

Vox was already backing the PP/Ciudadanos coalition and the question is now whether it will ask to become part of the government. Official results began trickling in and confirmation of the winner should come in the next few hours.

The Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez went from 37 seats to 25, according to the preliminary results, not enough to allow them and other left-wing parties to challenge Ayuso. Unlike in other elections in the COVID era in recent months, turnout was high, at around 74%, well up from 64% in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were significant downsid...

House Republicans ready vote on Trump critic's leadership post -sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trumps false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressio...

Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to meet a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition, raising the possibility that his Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.The ...

Spain, Greece excluded from UK's travel 'green list' -The Sun

People from Britain will be able to fly to Gibraltar and Malta but not to Spain and Greece under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons green light scheme, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.The two tiny Mediterranean sunspots are set to be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021