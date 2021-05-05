Left Menu

Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Benjamin Netanyahu's deadline for forming a new Israeli government expired early on Wednesday, with the country's longest-serving prime minister having failed to break more than two years of political deadlock. Should a new nominee tapped by Rivlin fail to put together a coalition within 28 days, the president can ask parliament to agree a candidate within three weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 02:33 IST
Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Benjamin Netanyahu's deadline for forming a new Israeli government expired early on Wednesday, with the country's longest-serving prime minister having failed to break more than two years of political deadlock. There was also no guarantee that, after the conservative incumbent was unable to assemble a new coalition, parties outside his caretaker government could bridge their differences and unseat him.

Netanyahu, 71, has been in office since 2009 and also served for three years in the 1990s. He has been fighting to hold the helm through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and is on trial for criminal corruption charges he denies. With the midnight deadline having passed, President Reuven Rivlin can assign the coalition-building task to another member of parliament. That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu's Likud in the March 23 vote.

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and Jewish religious parties failed to win a majority, but so did a camp aiming to oust him, which would have to include his right-wing rivals as well as traditional left-wing and centrist opponents. Both sides have courted the support of parties representing Israel's around 20% Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.

Naftali Bennett, head of the ultranationalist Yamina party, has emerged as a kingmaker. Bennett, 49, has voiced a preference to join Netanyahu but said he would seek a partnership with the prime minister's opponents to avoid a fifth election as Israel reopens its economy following a swift COVID-19 vaccination rollout and grapples with the challenges of Iran's nuclear programme. A rotation deal in which Bennett and Lapid would alternate as prime minister has also been widely mooted.

Much of the impasse stems from Netanyahu's legal troubles: Some prospective allies have pledged they would not serve under a prime minister who is on trial. Should a new nominee tapped by Rivlin fail to put together a coalition within 28 days, the president can ask parliament to agree a candidate within three weeks. If it cannot, Israel will hold another election.

"We are 60% headed toward another election and 40% toward a new government," Yoav Krakovsky, Kan public radio's political affairs correspondent, forecast in a morning broadcast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Significant downsides to strategic clarity over Taiwan -U.S.

The U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday appeared to reject calls for the United States to make a clear statement of its willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were significant downsid...

House Republicans ready vote on Trump critic's leadership post -sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trumps false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressio...

Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to meet a midnight deadline to put together a new governing coalition, raising the possibility that his Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.The ...

Spain, Greece excluded from UK's travel 'green list' -The Sun

People from Britain will be able to fly to Gibraltar and Malta but not to Spain and Greece under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons green light scheme, The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.The two tiny Mediterranean sunspots are set to be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021