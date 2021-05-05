PM Modi condoles demise of Philipose Mar Chrysostom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. The bishop died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said. He was 103.
An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.
Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: WH refuses to comment on lifting ban on vaccine raw materials export to India
US: Indian Americans launch organisation to politically empower South Asian community
India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259,170
Cyclone Amphan of 2020 resulted in USD 14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
'We understand India’s pharmaceutical requirements': Biden admin on vaccine’s raw material supply issues