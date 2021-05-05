Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju dies of COVID-19

Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju dies of COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:46 IST
Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju has died of COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.
He was 62.
The top draftsman of the government was suffering from coronavirus and was admitted to the DRDO facility here where he breathed his last on Tuesday night, the Law Ministry officials said.
The legislative secretary is responsible for drafting and clearing key legislative proposals of the government before they are introduced in Parliament.
The legislative department in the Law Ministry also deals with issues related to the Election Commission.
Raju was recently given a one-year extension as legislative secretary.
