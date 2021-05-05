PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as chief minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister. Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

''Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial,'' Modi tweeted.

