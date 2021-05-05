Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:48 IST
PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as chief minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister. Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

''Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial,'' Modi tweeted.

