Left Menu

Surprised why Centre is not taking steps to cap prices of COVID vaccines, says Sibal

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the pricing of Covid-19 vaccines while leaving it to the states to vaccinate people on their own.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 11:54 IST
Surprised why Centre is not taking steps to cap prices of COVID vaccines, says Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal . Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the pricing of Covid-19 vaccines while leaving it to the states to vaccinate people on their own.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sibal said he was surprised that why the Centre is not taking steps to cap the prices of the vaccines which are very important in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you bring Covishield and Covaxin under Section 3 of the Essential Commodity Act then their prices can be controlled. It is your (government's) responsibility that those who are above 18 years of age should get the vaccine, so why don't you bring the vaccine in it (Essential Commodity Act)."

"If we bring the vaccines under the Act then it will be the responsibility of the Central government to fix the price," he added. "Another provision is that there is also Drugs and Cosmetics Act, under the National List of Essential Medicine. If the government brings the vaccine under Drug Price Control, its prices can be fixed," he said.

"Modi government can bring an ordinance for Article 370 but not for vaccines?" the senior Congress leader asked. He further claimed that the BJP-led Central government were worried about winning the Assembly elections in West Bengal and not about saving the lives of people.

"You are taking steps after people are dying due to the COVID-19 spike. There was no preparation by this government. People need oxygen but they are not getting it. People need vaccines and they are not getting it," said Sibal. The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for usage in India.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the Centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives - Cricket Australia

Indias cricket board BCCI will help to move Australias entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday. So what were working to do and what the BCCI are ...

Motor racing-Grosjean to test Hamilton's 2019 Mercedes at French GP circuit

Romain Grosjean will drive a Formula One car for the first time since his fiery crash in Bahrain last November when he tries out Lewis Hamiltons 2019 title-winning Mercedes at Le Castellet in June. Mercedes said the 35-year-old will perform...

Over half of people in democracies feel freedoms overly curbed in COVID crisis -survey

Fifty-eight percent of people living in the worlds democracies are satisfied with the response of their government to the COVID-19 pandemic though over half believe their freedoms have been overly restricted, a survey published on Wednesday...

Being around children makes adults more generous, says study

Adults are more compassionate and are up to twice as likely to donate to charity when children are present, according to a multi-institutional study from psychologists. The research, conducted by social psychologists at the University of Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021