Several Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda flying to the state to visit families of those killed amid the alleged political violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:07 IST
Urdu Bulletin: West Bengal violence, Delhi COVID situation covered
Several Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda flying to the state to visit families of those killed amid the alleged political violence. Most dailies have also reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of free rations to the distressed people and financial aid of Rs.5,000 to autorickshaw and taxi drivers due to the coronavirus in the national capital.

Inquilab: The newspaper carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP national President JP Nadda flying to the state to visit families of those killed amid alleged political violence incidents. The publication highlighted the news of BJP suffering setbacks in its bastions of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur, and the Samajwadi Party's good performance in the Uttar Pradesh rural body polls, the last major electoral exercise ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

It also publishes that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today take the oath as the state Chief Minister once again in her third tenure. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper lead with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state will once again provide free ration for two months to ration card holders and also give financial aid of Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the city in wake of COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The publication also reported that Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to provide oxygen supply to the national capital. The Court also says that the Centre will have to supply 700MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means. The daily also reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's coronavirus infections surged past 20 million. (ANI)

