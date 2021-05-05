Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates 'Mamata Didi' on taking oath as West Bengal CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:17 IST
Mamata Banerjee taking oath as West Bengal CM.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term. "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister," said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Mamata was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "I thank all the people who were looking at the Bengal elections. Our first priority is tackling COVID-19. Secondly, I urge all political parties to look around so that violence to be controlled. From today onwards, I am taking law and order into my hands. I will post the police accordingly to tackle the situation," she said after taking the oath.

"I will hold a big celebration once the pandemic is over," she added. Meanwhile, the Governor said that their first priority is to stop or end the worrisome violence which erupted in the state after the elections. "I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law," said Dhankhar.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

