Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence
We will strive to break this chain of political violence, he said at the programme, which was attended by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh among others.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:20 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday took a symbolic oath here to protect democracy and ''save the people of West Bengal from the cycle of political violence''.
Nadda, who had attended a dharna near a Gandhi statue in the central part of the city on Tuesday, said his party will ensure that the entire country gets to know about the widespread violence unleashed in the state following the declaration of assembly poll results.
''I will be visiting districts such as North 24 Parganas to be on the side of our members who were at the receiving end of this brutality... We want to tell the entire country about this,'' Nadda said at a programme organised by the saffron camp at its Hastings office here.
The BJP has claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in attacks allegedly perpetrated by the TMC following its victory in the assembly elections.
''We will continue to serve the help the people of Bengal and help them realise their dreams. We will strive to break this chain of political violence,'' he said at the programme, which was attended by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh among others. PTI SUS RMS RMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- Hastings
- Nadda
- Bengal
- West Bengal
- Dilip Ghosh
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Bengaluru epicentre of COVID-19 in Karnataka: Health Minister
Suburban train services hit in Bengal after 90 drivers, guards test COVID-19 positive
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy hollow and without substance.
In a letter to PM Modi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks him to design an alternative vaccination policy that would help people buy doses at affordable rates.
New vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance, is regrettable show of evasion of responsibility by Centre: Bengal CM to PM Modi.